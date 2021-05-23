After talking with top Democrats, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Sunday she was “optimistic” that Congress could strike a deal on a commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol riots amid lingering opposition from fellow Republicans to an existing plan.

That proposal, negotiated by House Democrats and the top House Republican on the homeland security panel, looked to be stalling last week when leading Republicans opposed it ahead of an initial vote in the Democratic-controlled House. It passed on Wednesday in the lower chamber with just 35 Republicans backing it. Senate Republicans hold the votes to block it there.

Collins, one of six Republicans to vote to convict Trump in his February impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the riot that broke out during the Electoral College’s certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory and led to the deaths of five people, has broken with some in her party to signal openness to a commission, but she has called for changes to the plan.





The Maine senator told ABC’s “This Week” that she sees two “resolvable” issues on the commission after talking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland. She seemed bullish on an eventual deal.

One is an end-of-year deadline favored by Republicans who do not want the probe to spill over into the midterm election year of 2022. The House-backed plan is modeled on the commission that investigated the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, which took more than a year and a half to issue its report. Collins said there is “plenty of time” to complete the work.

The other is staffing. Collins has echoed the concerns of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, that the Democratic chair of the panel would have more power than the Republican vice chair. She said both sides should either jointly appoint the staff or there should be equal numbers of staff appointed by each side.

“We need to figure out how we can enhance security, why we weren’t better prepared and we want the Capitol to be an open, accessible symbol of our democracy,” she said.

While Republicans loyal to Trump have attempted to rewrite the history of Jan. 6, minimizing the events of the day when a mob of Trump supporters used flagpoles as weapons and brutally beat police officers, some of the former president’s most fervent GOP critics have pushed for a firm year-end deadline.

Lee Hamilton, the former Democratic congressman who co-chaired the 9/11 commission with Republican Tom Kean, the former governor of New Jersey, acknowledged that such investigations are political because they are created by elected members of Congress. But he rejected firm deadlines, especially those created with upcoming elections in mind.

“You just have to take the time it requires,” he said. “If you have the right people, they’re going to do the right thing regardless of the political environment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.