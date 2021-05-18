There’s a lot going on out in the woods, maybe even right behind your house.

As the flowers bloom and trees leaf out, the abundant wildlife across the country is likewise becoming more active during the warmer spring conditions.

That’s why the Bangor Daily News is again putting out the call to our readers to share your most interesting trail camera photos and videos. Please send them along to me, BDN Outdoors Editor Pete Warner, at pwarner@bangordailynews.com(.)





The most awesome moments in nature occur where humans aren’t present. We simply aren’t there to witness them.

That’s where your strategically placed trail cams can capture the kind of memorable footage you have been sharing with us in recent months.

We have all marveled at the likes of the trail cam mystery beast that left most of us scratching our heads, or the owl that swooped down on a skunk. We’ve even featured large cats, whitetailed deer and “Baby Yoda.”

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. But if you’re like me, you never get tired of checking out some of these rare moments. And because most of us don’t have a degree in wildlife ecology, it can be pretty fun trying to figure out exactly what we’re seeing on your camera.

I understand that you might be a little reluctant to provide all the details about your photos, including the exact location of your camera, the date they were taken and such. We’re willing to leave out some information if you think a photo submission might cause a sudden stampede past your favorite hunting spot.

If you have something you believe is worth sharing, or one of your photos or videos depicts a creature you can’t identify, we’re here to help.



It would be great if you would tell me your name and the county you live in, along with a description of what we’re seeing or any background you have on the photo or video.

Leave the rest to us. If chosen, we’ll share your submissions with our readers.

I know many folks have trail cameras on their property, and for a variety of reasons. But it’s worth pointing out that there are some legal standards involving the placement of cameras.

You’re not allowed to put a camera on someone else’s land without their written permission. And your camera must otherwise be labeled with your name and contact information.

Please feel free to contact me by email at the address below. It will be fun to share your submissions with BDN readers in the coming days, weeks and months.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.