Fond memory of troop greeters

I have only been to Bangor one time in my life, and it’s time I thanked all the residents there for one of my favorite memories.

After Desert Storm, our unit was flying home. We were landing into Bangor to refuel then finish our trip home to Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The flight attendants asked if we wanted to get off the plane to stretch our legs while they refueled. We were all pretty excited to get home so we said we’d stay onboard. After a few minutes another voice came on the intercom and told us refueling while we were on board would take several hours. However, if we opted to get off the plane it wouldn’t take all that long. As hundreds of aircraft maintenance people, we were looking at each other wondering how that logic worked; but if it sped things along we said we’d get off.





As we approached the door and started down the passenger bridge to the terminal we could hear quite a ruckus in the terminal. We were looking at each other wondering what was happening. As we got to the terminal it looked like every person in Bangor — and then some — had come to welcome us home with cheering, hugs, handshakes and snacks.

I only get 250 words here, so I’ll end this with a heartfelt thank you for all everyone did for us there. I’m only sorry it took 30 years to get around to writing.

William Mauzey

Sunset, Utah

Concerned about CDC credibility

Sen. Susan Collins recently questioned the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the agency issuing “confusing, conflicting guidance” when it comes to the issuance of COVID guidelines. In light of the recent misleading information the agency put out about the outdoor transmission rate, I couldn’t agree more with her concern.

The CDC recently released a statement that less than 10 percent of COVID transmission occurs outdoors when the data shows it is more like 0.1 percent of the time. While the CDC’s statement was technically true, it gave people a distorted, exaggerated sense of risk that was clearly devised to instill fear in the American public. This does not serve their mission well, and it erodes the public’s faith in all guidance issued by the CDC, which is dangerous. Deceptive practices like this can lead to a “boy who cried wolf” situation where people don’t listen to the CDC at a time they really need to, because they have lost faith in its credibility.

Furthermore, the last thing we all need right now is unnecessary fear and restrictions that are not consistent with the science. We are afraid and restricted enough as it is and it is past time to be honest about the negative impact restrictions have on people that are the price we have been paying to prevent spread of the disease.

Thank you to Collins for speaking out against this sort of deception. We will never be able to “return to normal” if we can’t trust that our public health department is making life-changing policy decisions based on science.

Garrett Murch

Mount Vernon

Winning will follow

Congrats to the new hockey coach. His selection was front-page news in the BDN, a sign of the importance of hockey around here.

The poll showed 79 percent approved, 21 percent disapproved. Ben Barr should not take this personally. Twenty-one percent may just be contrarians. We have lots of them in Maine.

Or were they just anti-Massachusetts? Barr is a native of Minnesota — hockey country. Winning seasons will follow for the University of Maine Black Bears.

Peg Cruikshank

Corea