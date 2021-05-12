This story will be updated.

University of Massachusetts associate head coach Ben Barr on Wednesday morning was introduced as the head men’s ice hockey coach at the University of Maine.

Barr succeeds the late Red Gendron, who collapsed and died on April 9 while golfing at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.

Barr received a four-year contract that will pay him more than $235,000 per year to start.

The 39-year-old native of Faribault, Minnesota, has served as the recruiting coordinator at UMass, which last month won its first NCAA men’s ice hockey national championship.

In his five seasons at UMass, he helped guide the Minutemen to a 94-75-10 record, including a 72-26-6 mark over the last three seasons. His time at UMass included a Hockey East regular-season and tournament title, three NCAA appearances and back-to-back NCAA title game appearances, culminating in last month’s 5-0 win over St. Cloud State in the championship game in Pittsburgh.

Barr was a captain at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute during the 2003-04 season when current UMaine athletic director Ken Ralph was the AD there. Barr then became an assistant coach at the institute during Ralph’s tenure. In his four-year career there as a forward, he tallied 25 goals and 39 assists in 140 games along with 116 penalty minutes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben Barr to the University of Maine,” Ralph said. “He brings with him an amazing track record of success in collegiate hockey. In a very competitive field of candidates, Ben stood alone with his comprehensive plan for building and sustaining success for UMaine hockey.

“It was also clear from the research we conducted with people throughout the hockey world that we have hired the exact right person for the job.”

Barr joined the UMass staff in 2016 and has worked with the defensemen in addition to being the recruiting coordinator.

This year’s team allowed 1.66 goals per game, which ranked second in the country.

Barr also worked as an assistant coach at two other schools that have went on to win NCAA titles within the last eight years, Union College and Providence College. He helped recruit players who led those programs to their first NCAA championships in 2014 and 2015, respectively. He had departed those schools before they won the titles.

He spent two seasons as an assistant at Western Michigan and the Broncos went to the NCAA Tournament the year after he left and joined head coach Greg Carvel at UMass.

Western Michigan was 8-25-3 in his last season there but went 22-13-5 the next year (2016-17) thanks to his recruiting efforts.

Barr becomes UMaine’s fifth head coach since the program began in the modern era in 1977, following Jack Semler, the late Shawn Walsh, Tim Whitehead and Gendron. Greg Cronin spent a year as the interim head coach after Walsh was suspended for his role in NCAA violations.

“Being named the fifth head coach of the Maine Black Bears is an incredible honor and very humbling,” Barr said. “There is a tremendous sense of responsibility and pride from all of the student-athletes and coaches that have passed through this program, and we will bring that passion with us as we build a program which reflects the values of the state and University of Maine.

“The past year has taught us that we can not take anything for granted. Black Bear hockey is an essential part of the university and the community, and I know the people of Maine are eager to see their Black Bears compete for Hockey East and NCAA championships again. I’d like to thank President Ferrini-Mundy, Ken Ralph, and the entire search committee for trusting me with this position. My family and I are excited to be a part of the community in Orono,” he added.

UMaine associate head coach Ben Guite, who served under Gendron for all eight years, had been operating as the interim head coach in recent weeks and was believed to be one of the finalists in UMaine’s national search.

The Montreal native was promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach on Oct. 14, 2015.

UMaine registered 103-137-32 record in eight seasons under Gendron, who was named the Hockey East Coach of the Year in 2020.



UMaine, which has 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, 11 Frozen Fours and two NCAA titles to its credit, hasn’t qualified for the NCAA Tournament or reached the Hockey East semifinals since 2011-12.