U.S. Rep. Jared Golden expects to welcome his first child this week.

Golden, who is currently serving his second term in Congress, announced that he and his wife, Isobel, will welcome the arrival of their first child any day now. The couple announced they were expecting last November.

During this time, Golden will not be traveling to Washington, D.C., to cast votes, and will refrain from casting votes by proxy.

“We are expecting the birth of our first child and therefore I will be remaining in Maine this week to be with my wife as our family grows. I do not expect to cast votes remotely while I am away from Washington, since I don’t believe my family responsibilities are an allowable use of a proxy voting system specifically intended to protect high-risk members from COVID-19,” Golden said. “I look forward to being back at work in Washington as soon as my responsibilities to my family allow.”