U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will not only begin his second term in Congress next year, but also become a father.

Golden made the announcement on Thursday that he and his wife, Isobel, are expecting their first child.

“We are excited about this new addition to our family and look forward to the blessings ahead,” Golden said on Twitter.





As I reflect upon what I am most grateful for this year, I am especially glad to be able to share that my wife Izzy and I are expecting a baby in 2021. We are excited about this new addition to our family and look forward to the blessings ahead. 2/ pic.twitter.com/7cxoxO51hD — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) November 26, 2020

He did not provide an expected due date.

Golden, a Democrat, successfully won his bid for a second term in the U.S. House with about 53 percent of the vote, compared with only 47 percent for his Republican challenger Dale Crafts.

The 117th Congress will be seated on Jan. 3, 2021.