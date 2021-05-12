AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine would meet a goal of funding 55 percent of essential K-12 education costs for the first time in state history and funnel money into health care initiatives as part of a spending plan released by Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday.

The Democratic governor’s proposal would bring Maine’s next two-year budget to nearly $8.8 billion, buoyed by a raft of federal aid that has bailed states out after they saw dismal revenue projections early in the pandemic. The state recently revised revenue projections up by nearly $940 million over that period, giving lawmakers more to spend.

This change to the two-year budget passed by Democrats on party lines in March is the last of three major spending proposals released by Mills in the last few weeks. Her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan would use $1.1 billion in direct aid to the state under the American Rescue Plan, focusing on business aid, economic development and infrastructure. She also wants to borrow $140 million for transportation and conservation projects.

Education spending is the hallmark of Mills’ package, with the key element being a $187 million more for the state’s public education system. That would bring Maine’s share of public school spending to 55 percent, finally fulfilling a 2004 voter referendum. That is buttressed with $47 million to Maine’s higher education institutions and $50 million for a school repairs fund.

Health care is the second major piece, with $151 million dedicated to increased provider payment rates and expanded dental care coverage for Medicaid recipients. It anticipates proposals within the Legislature like replacing revenue from ending flavored tobacco sales and exempting menstrual products from sales tax.

Initiatives like $52 million for the rainy day fund — bringing it to a record sum of $320 million and a $15.4 million short-term boost in payments for hospitals and care facilities will likely find favor with minority Republicans in Augusta. It would also increase revenue sharing with municipalities from 3.75 to the long-unmet statutory threshold of 5 percent by 2023, which has advanced in initial State House votes with bipartisan support.

An early commitment to conform to federal tax law enshrined by the American Rescue Plan will likely head any thorny conversations around the issue that marked the first round of budget talks off at the pass.

But Republicans, who released their own budget demands nearly two weeks ago, are also likely to be bullish on a push to extend an income break for unemployed Mainers. Other priorities not directly related to spending will have to be fought over on the legislative floor.

The time frame for those talks look to be rapidly shrinking. The Legislature’s budget committee is expected to discuss the proposal for the rest of this week. Lawmakers are expected to be back together next week after a planned session was delayed when two members tested positive for the coronavirus virus within a week. But committee work looks to be wrapping up with few committee meetings scheduled beyond next Wednesday’s chamber session.