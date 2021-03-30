AUGUSTA, Maine — Democrats pushed a two-year budget through the Maine House of Representatives along party lines in an initial vote on Tuesday, priming it for passage as two senators showed pause at their party’s simple-majority power play.

The $8.3 billion budget is expected to be the first two-year spending plan to pass by simple majorities in both chambers since 2005. Democrats unveiled their plan to go it alone last week just days after public hearings on Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal ended. Republicans have been frustrated by the move, which effectively cuts the minority party out of negotiations.

The first vote on the Tuesday package was 78 to 66, with all Republicans and four members who are not members of the major parties opposing the proposal. Before advancing the package last year, Democrats removed a new streaming tax that would have generated nearly $10 million over two years, but the move was not enough to assuage Republicans.

“It sounds like and feels like you don’t want input from the minority party or the unenrolled members sitting here today,” Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, who serves on the budget committee, said in a floor speech.

Democrats advanced their own budget — which comes in just shy of Mills’ initial $8.4 billion proposal — after negotiations with Republicans over a short-term budget earlier this month were pushed to the brink amid the minority party’s insistence on more business tax breaks. The majority party has argued that a government shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic would be inexcusable, though Republicans counter that negotiations have barely begun.

“We’re voting on a budget that ensures we’re taking care of the state’s business and Maine people so our state can continue on this path,” said Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, the budget panel’s co-chair, saying Maine’s economy appears to be recovering. “That is our responsibility as elected officials.”

As the package was heading to the Senate, two moderate Democrats indicated pause at the majority play. Sen. Bill Diamond of Windham said he would vote for the budget but against passing it on a simple majority, saying it was too early and that he opposed a majority budget “on principle,” while Sen. Jim Dill of Old Town said he was undecided.

If passed by a simple majority, the budget needs to be signed by Mills by Thursday to go into effect by the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1. Democrats would have to technically adjourn the Legislature to put the budget into effect and they will likely preserve bills and allow committees to continue working in sessions scheduled this week and beyond.

After that, Mills is likely to be needed to call the Legislature back into session since a majority of any legislative party caucus can block a return. Jenna Howard, a spokesperson for Maine House House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said Democratic leadership would poll members to try to secure a quick return. She was not sure what target date they would set, saying the availability of the Augusta Civic Center would factor in.

The budget increases K-12 education funding and money for a teacher retirement fund. The budget uses $60 million from the state’s liquor contract fund to help fill an expected $650 million shortfall expected through 2023, although that number may change as state forecasts do.

It also reclassifies some state employees and allows the Department of Health and Human Services to fast-track emergency rules without having to demonstrate the threat to public health or safety. It includes an increased homestead exemption. An amendment from Rep. Sophia Warren, I-Scarborough, to direct the Maine Climate Council to seek funding for climate change initiatives was killed in the House.