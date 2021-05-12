This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 302 coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,057. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 4,016 on Tuesday.





A man in his 80s from Cumberland County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 798.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 64,748, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 64,446 on Tuesday.

Of those, 47,773 have been confirmed positive, while 16,975 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 2.26 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 483.77.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 270.9, down from 277.3 a day ago, down from 316.7 a week ago and down from 326.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,911 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 14.28 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,819), Aroostook (1,757), Cumberland (16,680), Franklin (1,281), Hancock (1,277), Kennebec (6,066), Knox (1,075), Lincoln (980), Oxford (3,434), Penobscot (5,700), Piscataquis (497), Sagadahoc (1,368), Somerset (2,047), Waldo (914), Washington (856) and York (12,996) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,779,414 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 582,848 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.