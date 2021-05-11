This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported another 238 coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,016. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,203 on Monday.





Two men in their 40s and 70s from Somerset and Waldo counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 797.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 64,446, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 64,208 on Monday.

Of those, 47,614 have been confirmed positive, while 16,832 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 1.78 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 481.51.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 277.4, down from 305 a day ago, down from 306.6 a week ago and down from 314.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,906 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 14.24 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,782), Aroostook (1,745), Cumberland (16,637), Franklin (1,276), Hancock (1,268), Kennebec (6,028), Knox (1,067), Lincoln (973), Oxford (3,416), Penobscot (5,674), Piscataquis (489), Sagadahoc (1,362), Somerset (2,029), Waldo (907), Washington (851) and York (12,942) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 1,290 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 657,160 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 593,915 have received a final dose.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,744,406 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 582,162 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.