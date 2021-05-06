This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported 318 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,307. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,392 on Wednesday.





Two women in their 80s and 60s from Cumberland and Oxford counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 793.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 63,175, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 62,857 on Wednesday.

Of those, 46,877 have been confirmed positive, while 16,298 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 2.38 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 472.02.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 326, up from 317.1 a day ago, up from 305.4 a week ago and up from 288.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,887 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 14.10 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,555), Aroostook (1,699), Cumberland (16,455), Franklin (1,257), Hancock (1,241), Kennebec (5,880), Knox (1,038), Lincoln (923), Oxford (3,345), Penobscot (5,522), Piscataquis (469), Sagadahoc (1,333), Somerset (1,974), Waldo (883), Washington (841) and York (12,760) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 2,590 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 647,479 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 556,301 have received a final dose.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,558,066 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 579,280 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.