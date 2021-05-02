Just two weeks after his last bout, West Forks boxer Brandon Berry is only a week removed from his next contest.

Berry, also known as “The Cannon,” will take his eight-fight winning streak into the ring on May 8 against Argentinian Gabriel Calfin in a six-round welterweight clash as part of “Fight Night in Orlando” being held at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida.

It marks Berry’s third fight in less than three months and his fifth bout since returning to action last October.





The 33-year-old Berry is coming off the first defense of his Universal Boxing Organization All-America welterweight championship on April 17. He scored a fifth-round technical knockout of Gael Ibarra in Windham, New Hampshire, that improved his career record to 21-5-2 with 14 knockouts.

Berry was contacted before that fight by a promoter from Florida he already knew about the possibility of fighting there on the May 8 card. Once he came out of the Ibarra fight unscathed, plans for his first professional bout outside New England quickly materialized.

Calfin, 37, is one of the most experienced fighters Berry has faced as he’ll take a 24-11-5 record with nine knockouts into the non-title matchup.

Calfin, a left-hander, has fought for several regional titles during his career, but is 0-4-1 in his last five fights. Those opponents who entered the ring against him had a combined 88-6-1 record.

Calfin last fought on March 14, 2020, when he lost by fourth-round technical knockout against then-undefeated Mark Reyes Jr., in Tampa, Florida.