Brandon “The Cannon” Berry secured his 20th professional boxing victory Saturday afternoon with an eight-round unanimous decision over Agustin Cicero in a battle of welterweights at Southpaw Boxing and Fitness in Windham, New Hampshire.

The three judges scored the 33-year-old West Forks native as the winner by identical 79-72 scores, with Berry winning seven rounds in a bout during which neither fighter was knocked down.

Berry, 20-5-2 in a pro career that began in May 2013, gained his seventh consecutive victory with a workmanlike performance. He combined his jab, right hand and left hook to control the bout after the opening few minutes.





Agustin, a native of Mexico now living in Fishers, Indiana, fell to 16-18-3 but proved to be a game opponent in his return to the ring for the first time since 2019.

Agustin was at his best in the first round, when he used his jab to control much of the action.

Berry gradually gained the upper hand, picking up the pace in the third round and then producing his best action of the day in the fourth and fifth rounds. He frequently stalked his opponent around the ring and landed numerous punches to the head while Agustin focused on protecting himself from body shots.

Agustin also was penalized a point for excessive pushing during the fourth round.

Berry maintained control during the sixth and seventh rounds, and both fighters emerged unscathed from a clash of heads in the sixth.

Agustin showed his durability in the last of the three-minute rounds, but Berry still maintained the edge while capping off the victory.

Berry is scheduled to return to the ring on April 17 against Mexican teenager Gael Ibarra (5-2, 4KOs) in what may be the first defense of the Universal Boxing Organization All-America welterweight championship. He won that belt with a second-round technical knockout of Zack Kuhn last November.

That fight is slated for the Sports Zone in Derry, New Hampshire.