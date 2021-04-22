Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with a chance for snow or rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 500 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 768. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The communications center that handles 911 calls and dispatches emergency services in Penobscot County is the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Councilors’ support for nurses has Bangor wondering whether they violated ban on partisanship
Four councilors — Clare Davitt, Sarah Nichols, Angela Okafor and Gretchen Schaefer — signed their names to a letter in support of nurses in their contract negotiations with Northern Light Health.
Major Maine internet provider has ambitious plans to improve lagging connections
Consolidated Communications plans to install fiber internet to 11,500 rural customers and make major upgrades to its existing network.
Searsport wants to bring high-speed internet to every house in town
Searsport officials are working toward creating and running a town-owned, high-speed internet utility that would provide access to every home in the community.
2 years after its worst season in decades, Bangor wants to reestablish itself as a regional baseball power
Bangor’s baseball program dominated the state’s Class A ranks with five consecutive championships from 2014 through 2018.
We want to talk to work-from-home Mainers mulling a post-pandemic office return
Many are likely wondering how much longer this arrangement will last.
New TV series to showcase small Maine businesses owned by minorities
Each of the 12 showcased businesses will receive a $5,000 grant from Bangor Savings Bank.
These bran and oatmeal muffins are a great way to start the day
These are wicked wholesome with bran, oats and molasses.
In other Maine news…
13-year-old allegedly let 3-year-old Gorham boy out of SUV and locked herself in before backing over him
Owner of Union Street house where man was killed last year arrested on federal drug charges
Renowned Maine humorist Capt. Kendall Morse dies at 86
Donor agrees to take back statue of controversial Maine jurist who upheld segregation
Hannaford is no longer sending food waste to landfills