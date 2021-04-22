Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with a chance for snow or rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 500 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 768. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The communications center that handles 911 calls and dispatches emergency services in Penobscot County is the site of a coronavirus outbreak.





Bangor City Council Chair Dan Tremble is shown in November 2020. Four councilors’ recent support for nurses in labor contract negotiations with Northern Light Health has some wondering if the councilors violated a city ordinance requiring “nonpartisan” behavior from city councilors and employees. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Four councilors — Clare Davitt, Sarah Nichols, Angela Okafor and Gretchen Schaefer — signed their names to a letter in support of nurses in their contract negotiations with Northern Light Health.

A Consolidated Communications truck works on repairing a landline phone service outage on Center Street in Bangor in this February 2019 file photo. Credit: BDN file photo

Consolidated Communications plans to install fiber internet to 11,500 rural customers and make major upgrades to its existing network.

Downtown Searsport. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Searsport officials are working toward creating and running a town-owned, high-speed internet utility that would provide access to every home in the community.

Bangor High School Rams head coach Dave Morris gives instruction during an April 9 practice at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.The Rams are focused on making their own impression three years after the program’s fourth state championship in four seasons. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Bangor’s baseball program dominated the state’s Class A ranks with five consecutive championships from 2014 through 2018.

Emily Robinson, a special education teacher at Vine Street School in Bangor, smiles when she sees the face of one of her students on the computer screen during a Zoom meeting on April 3, 2020. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Many are likely wondering how much longer this arrangement will last.

Donna Decontie Brown and her husband Jason Brown design jewelry and clothing at their Bangor studio.

Each of the 12 showcased businesses will receive a $5,000 grant from Bangor Savings Bank.

These bran and oatmeal muffins are a great way to start the day.

These are wicked wholesome with bran, oats and molasses.

In other Maine news…

13-year-old allegedly let 3-year-old Gorham boy out of SUV and locked herself in before backing over him

Owner of Union Street house where man was killed last year arrested on federal drug charges

Renowned Maine humorist Capt. Kendall Morse dies at 86

Donor agrees to take back statue of controversial Maine jurist who upheld segregation

Hannaford is no longer sending food waste to landfills

Elvers rocket back up in value in Maine