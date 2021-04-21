This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported 500 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,788. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 5,689 on Tuesday.

A woman in her 70s from Androscoggin County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 768.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 58,465, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 57,965 on Tuesday.

Of those, 43,750 have been confirmed positive, while 14,715 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 3.74 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 436.83.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 448.4, down from 452.7 a day ago, up from 389.3 a week ago and up from 206.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,789 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 13.37 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (6,645), Aroostook (1,580), Cumberland (15,560), Franklin (1,167), Hancock (1,207), Kennebec (5,301), Knox (925), Lincoln (792), Oxford (3,027), Penobscot (5,158), Piscataquis (427), Sagadahoc (1,193), Somerset (1,734), Waldo (798), Washington (818) and York (12,132) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 10,059 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 579,496 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 441,710 have received a final dose.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 31,793,509 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 568,475 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.