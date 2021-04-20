This story will be updated.

Another 420 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 767.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 57,965, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 57,545 on Monday.

Of those, 43,444 have been confirmed positive, while 14,521 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,778 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (6,588), Aroostook (1,567), Cumberland (15,444), Franklin (1,156), Hancock (1,202), Kennebec (5,196), Knox (913), Lincoln (784), Oxford (3,006), Penobscot (5,116), Piscataquis (424), Sagadahoc (1,184), Somerset (1,724), Waldo (789), Washington (816) and York (12,053) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 31,738,706 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 567,729 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.