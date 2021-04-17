This piebald deer has a striking patch of brown hair on top of its head. Credit: Courtesy of Diane St. Hilaire

A few weeks back, after sharing a photo of a partly white — or piebald — deer, I predicted that we’d likely have a few more submissions of piebald animals in the coming days.

That’s exactly what happened.

Today, I’m happy to share another great photo, which was sent in by the freshman English class of Forest Hills Consolidated School in Jackman.





“Our Freshman English class was looking at the deer photo by Jeff Fayle. They wanted to submit the attached photo of one showing up in Moose River, Maine,” teacher Rae Fournier-Wren said.

The photo, which was taken by Jackman town clerk Diane St. Hilaire, shows a very striking deer that is nearly all white on the bottom, but which sports a brown patch on its head that looks like a short-haired wig. The deer’s ears are also rimmed with brown, providing a striking profile.

Thanks for the great photo, Forest Hills students! Keep ’em coming!

