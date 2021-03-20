As we continue to publish reader-submitted trail camera photos, there’s an interesting phenomenon that keeps cropping up.

Run one picture of something — wild hogs, for instance — and you’ll end up with a virtual hog stampede as other readers say to themselves, “Hey! I’ve got a photo like that! I ought to send it to the Bangor Daily News!”

This week is turning into “non-albino deer week,” thanks to the photos that Jeremy Clark of Wisconsin sent our way.





Within hours, Jeff Fayle of Medway — he also sent in a great daytime photo of a fisher last month — reached out with two great shots of a piebald deer that has been coming to feed that he leaves out for deer during the winter.

There’s a difference between albino deer, which totally lack pigment and have pink eyes, and piebald deer, which do have patches of brown, and don’t have pink eyes.

Fayle sent in two great photos of a nearly half-white, half-brown deer that he’s been seeing for a few years. In one shot, the deer is joined for dinner by a pal.

A piebald deer pauses after a snack. Credit: Courtesy of Jeff Fayle

While Fayle took the shots with an actual camera instead of a trail cam, we’ve decided to bend the rules (again) and share them.

I’m wondering which kind of piebald critters will be shown in the photos that flood my email inbox next week. Here’s hoping for a Yeti. Or maybe a mountain lion.

Stay tuned.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.