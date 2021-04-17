A suspicious duffle bag drew a large police and fire presence, including the bomb squad, to a Stillwater Avenue plaza in Bangor on Saturday evening, according to News Center Maine.

The bag turned out not to be an explosive after investigation.

The plaza is home to AT&T, Mattress Firm and TD Bank. Both the plaza and the parking lot were emptied while police investigated there from about 6 p.m. to about 8 p.m., according to News Center Maine.

It’s been 10 days since the neighboring Walmart store in Bangor was temporarily closed while police investigated a suspicious object there. That turned out to be a pressure cooker out of a box.

Sarah Walker Caron

Sarah Walker Caron