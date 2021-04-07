A pressure cooker sitting in a parking spot at the Walmart store in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon led the store to shut down for about an hour while police investigated the suspicious device.

In the end, it was simply a pressure cooker out of its box, said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Walmart staff noticed the pressure cooker and called Bangor police at about 2:45 p.m., and the police department’s bomb squad responded, Betters said.

Working with employees, police tried to clear the connecting rows of the parking lot and keep customers away from the area, he said. The store temporarily shut down, and kept customers inside as the bomb squad investigated and confirmed the device wasn’t a bomb.

“It took time to clear that section of the parking lot because it was very busy,” Betters said.

The store shut down for about an hour and reopened before 5 p.m.