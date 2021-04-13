This story will be updated.

COVID-19 vaccine providers in Maine had to cancel appointments or switch to other shots on Tuesday after the federal government recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a halt on the one-shot vaccine after six women among the millions to receive a shot developed an extremely rare blood clot in the days after their vaccinations. Maine and other states quickly followed suit early Tuesday morning.





Maine’s mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic, which opened Monday in Oxford, canceled Johnson & Johnson appointments until 12:45 p.m. but switched to Moderna vaccines effective later afternoon, ensuring most of the 1,600 scheduled appointments will continue this week. But it is unclear if other efforts will be able to secure replacement shots.

Hannaford, which has 35 locations offering vaccines in Maine, had to stop vaccinations at stores on Tuesday. The Old Orchard Beach fire department, which got 500 vaccines last week, also had to cancel a Wednesday clinic and is hoping to reschedule those people on April 21.

Penobscot Community Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center that primarily serves low-income patients, was planning to offer Moderna vaccines to those who had appointments this week. Spokesperson Kate Carlisle said it was not clear if the clinic’s supply of Moderna would be enough to not have to cancel appointments.

The Maine Department of Corrections, which was using the one-shot option to vaccinate people who are incarcerated in its system, had not administered any vaccines this week and was also pausing efforts, a spokesperson said.

It is not clear how the pause will affect the state’s clinic going forward as it travels through the state over the next two months. Those whose mobile clinic appointments were canceled are advised to reschedule them by calling the state’s community vaccination hotline.

The state is advising clinics that have Johnson & Johnson doses to store them until the federal government completes an investigation of the blood clots, which is expected to take a few days.