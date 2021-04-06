Come April in Maine, every time you begin to think that spring is really, truly upon us, Mother Nature reveals that she has other plans. Like an overnight coating or snow. Like a day full of clouds and rain.

Like today.

On days like this, when it’s too cold to enjoy fishing and we’re still a month away from wild turkey season, a man’s thoughts turn to — well — deer, I guess.





Last week, I shared a trail camera photo from Rocky Smart of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, that showed a bunch of raccoons joining a couple of deer for a picnic breakfast. Smart, I told you, also had quite a collection of deer photos that he’d sent along. Lucky guy, he is. Turns out he has a regular parade of monster bucks that stop — raccoons or not — to munch on clover in his backyard.

A number of big bucks frequent this backyard and pose for a trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Rocky Smart

Today, as the rain continues to fall, I figured I’d share a couple of those photos. You deer hunters will love these trail camera photos for obvious reasons — look at those antlers! But other readers will likely be pretty impressed, too.

That’s my hope, at least.

All I know is, on a day like this, with nothing but mud growing in my backyard, looking at these photos made me smile.

Keep the photos and videos coming.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.