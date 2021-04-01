We’ve featured some uncommon pairings in our trail camera feature, and have learned that all kinds of critters end up sharing space from time to time — especially if they’re not getting along, like the owl that swooped down on a skunk.

And if there’s food around, well, every hungry animal in town is likely to stop by for a nibble.

In today’s photo, there are only two species involved, but they’re having quite a feast by the looks of things. Rocky Smart of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, sent us this shot that shows two bucks grazing in the background as four raccoons chow down in the foreground.





Great shot!

Smart said he ends up with all kinds of photos in this spot in his backyard, where a narrow strip of woods acts as a funnel for passing wildlife.

“[Deer] always come around, eating clover. The raccoons are always there too, just foraging, [as does] a large bobcat,” Smart said. “I do feed them corn sometimes, but not often due to all the crows it attracts.”

Smart also sent along several deer photos that you’ve got to see to believe. Huge racks. I mean, huge. As he said, “Some of these belong on magazine covers.”

Stay tuned. I’m sure we’ll share a few of those shots in the near future!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.