Another Mainer has died as health officials on Monday reported 223 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll now stands at 746.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 51,986, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 51,763 on Sunday.

Of those, 39,658 have been confirmed positive, while 12,328 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,697 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,539), Aroostook (1,438), Cumberland (14,239), Franklin (1,007), Hancock (1,089), Kennebec (4,454), Knox (821), Lincoln (681), Oxford (2,644), Penobscot (4,733), Piscataquis (390), Sagadahoc (1,020), Somerset (1,443), Waldo (726), Washington (783) and York (10,978) counties.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 30,706,129 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 555,001 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.