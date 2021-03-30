This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 223 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,865. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,831 on Monday.

A man and a woman in their 80s from Oxford and Penobscot counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 738.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 50,253, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 50,030 on Monday.

Of those, 38,593 have been confirmed positive, while 11,660 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 1.67 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 375.47.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 214.9, up from 201.1 a day ago, up from 199.7 a week ago and up from 172.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,666 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 12.45 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,269), Aroostook (1,397), Cumberland (13,922), Franklin (984), Hancock (1,041), Kennebec (4,268), Knox (803), Lincoln (653), Oxford (2,529), Penobscot (4,584), Piscataquis (382), Sagadahoc (977), Somerset (1,369), Waldo (705), Washington (760) and York (10,608) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 4,685 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 417,685 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 259,077 have received two doses.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 30,332,164 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 550,071 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.