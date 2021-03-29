This story will be updated.

Another 180 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Monday.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 736.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 50,030, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 49,850 on Sunday.

Of those, 38,481 have been confirmed positive, while 11,549 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1.661 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,247), Aroostook (1,393), Cumberland (13,862), Franklin (982), Hancock (1,038), Kennebec (4,246), Knox (798), Lincoln (651), Oxford (2,519), Penobscot (4,556), Piscataquis (380), Sagadahoc (969), Somerset (1,365), Waldo (700), Washington (760) and York (10,560) counties. Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 30,262,593 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 549,335 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.