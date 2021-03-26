This story will be updated.

Another 253 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,793. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,749 on Thursday.





No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 731.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 49,443, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 49,190 on Thursday.

Of those, 38,057 have been confirmed positive, while 11,386 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.89 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 369.42.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 197.7, up from 196.6 a day ago, down from 204.3 a week ago and up from 153.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,652 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 12.34 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,188), Aroostook (1,380), Cumberland (13,728), Franklin (973), Hancock (1,017), Kennebec (4,185), Knox (792), Lincoln (642), Oxford (2,480), Penobscot (4,489), Piscataquis (375), Sagadahoc (958), Somerset (1,341), Waldo (687), Washington (758) and York (10,449) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 7,885 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 395,533 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 244,527 have received two doses.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 30,079,974 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 546,825 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.