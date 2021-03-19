The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized nearly 1½ pounds of powdered fentanyl with a street value of $120,000, cash and guns in Kennebec County on Thursday in the third major drug bust in a week.

Jonathan Charron, 33, Courtney Brown, 22, and Mathew Giguere, 35, all of Oakland, and Steven Recore, 27, of Waterville, were charged with drug trafficking and taken to the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta.

Last week, a Bangor man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of his Ohio Street apartment. And on Tuesday, four people were arrested and charged with selling crack cocaine out of a Bangor motel.

The arrests Thursday were the result of a months-long investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in the Skowhegan area, according to the agency’s spokeswoman, Shannon Moss.

During the investigation, agents learned Charron was making trips out of state to purchase illegal narcotics for resale in Maine.

Investigators learned that Charron would be returning early Thursday morning from out of state, Moss said. Maine State Police stopped his vehicle at about 6:30 a.m. after it exited Interstate 95 in Sidney. Recore was traveling with Charron.

The bulk of the fentanyl, two handguns and $8,700 was found in the vehicle, but more of the drug was recovered from Charron’s Oakland home along with another $9,391 in suspected drug proceeds and two rifles.

Charron and Recore were charged with aggravated drug trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime. Their bail was set at $100,000 cash.

Brown and Giguere were charged with Class B drug trafficking. Brown was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, and Giguere is being held without bail on a warrant out of New Hampshire.

Class A crimes carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of $50,000. Class B crimes carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, according to Moss.