A Bangor man has been charged with drug trafficking after police found heroin, crack cocaine and handguns in his Ohio Street home, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Friday.

John Clement, 22, has been charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in jail.

Officers with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency were investigating drug sales from an Ohio Street apartment when authorities stopped a vehicle in which Clement was a passenger as it left the apartment.





Clement was out on bail from a 2020 aggravated drug trafficking charge. The conditions of his bail allow officers to search him and his home at any time.

In a search of Clement’s apartment, police found 100 grams of crack cocaine, 90 grams of powdered cocaine, 90 oxycodone pills and 20 grams of suspected heroin. The drugs have a total street value of about $30,000, the MDEA said.

They also found two loaded handguns and $10,000 in cash that authorities believe to be revenue from drug sales.

Clement’s charges were a Class A offense due to the firearms in his apartment, the significant amount of drugs seized and because his apartment is close to a Bangor park that is designated a drug-free zone.

Clement was transported to the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta, because the Penobscot County Jail is not taking in new inmates due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. No bail was set because he was out on bail when he was arrested, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and related arrests were possible.