Police have arrested four people accused of selling crack cocaine and fentanyl out of a Bangor motel and seized more than $100,000 in drugs from their room.

Four people were charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs. Two of the people arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency were Bangor residents: Danielle Eames-Powe, 37, and Kareem Stokes, 23. The others were Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 23, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Ray Lamont Kennedy, 25, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Maine DEA had been investigating a group it believed was trafficking crack cocaine and fentanyl out of a room of an unnamed motel in Bangor. Police searched the room on Tuesday night and seized 2 pounds of crack cocaine, 250 grams of suspected fentanyl and 55 grams of cocaine. The drugs are estimated to have a street value over $100,000. Police believe the drugs came from out of state.

Police also found a .40 caliber handgun and $3,000 in cash they believe to be from drug sales.

Terry, Kennedy and Stokes were taken to Kennebec County Correctional Facility while Eames-Powe was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. The Penobscot County Jail is not accepting new inmates as a COVID-19 outbreak continues at the Bangor jail.

Terry and Kennedy are being held on $100,000 cash bail while Stokes is being held on $25,000 cash bail. There was no bail set for Eames-Powe, as she was out on bail when she was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, authorities said.