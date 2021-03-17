This story will be updated.

Another 95 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,392. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,444 on Tuesday.

It marked the lowest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases in nearly a month. The state saw 98 new cases on Feb. 21 and 89 on Feb. 15. Despite the steep drop in new infections since January, Maine has seen case rates stabilize in recent weeks and even tick up over the past several days.

That prompted Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah to warn Tuesday that the state could see a resurgence in virus transmission, noting that the source of the latest uptick in cases isn’t coming from outbreaks but higher community transmission.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 725.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 47,483, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 47,388 on Tuesday.

Of those, 36,796 have been confirmed positive, while 10,687 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 0.71 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 354.77.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 177.3, down from 191 a day ago, up from 166.3 a week ago and up from 147.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,607 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,024), Aroostook (1,322), Cumberland (13,314), Franklin (945), Hancock (970), Kennebec (3,960), Knox (717), Lincoln (613), Oxford (2,345), Penobscot (4,242), Piscataquis (363), Sagadahoc (918), Somerset (1,302), Waldo (644), Washington (743) and York (10,058) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,549,554 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 536,922 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.