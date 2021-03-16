This story will be updated.

Another 189 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,444. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,437 on Monday.





No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 725.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 47,388, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 47,199 on Monday.

Of those, 36,726 have been confirmed positive, while 10,662 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 1.41 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 354.06.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 191.3, up from 184.3 a day ago, up from 160.9 a week ago and up from 164.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,605 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 11.99 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (5,013), Aroostook (1,320), Cumberland (13,306), Franklin (942), Hancock (966), Kennebec (3,951), Knox (715), Lincoln (611), Oxford (2,341), Penobscot (4,234), Piscataquis (363), Sagadahoc (918), Somerset (1,301), Waldo (643), Washington (743) and York (10,021) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,495,907 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 535,661 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.