The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Last March, cases of coronavirus, a new illness first found in China, began spreading across the United States. As the virility of the disease and its deadly toll, especially on older Americans, became apparent, governments around the world declared emergencies and initiated measures to try to control the spread of what became known as COVID-19.

Maine was one of the last states to have a confirmed case of COVID when a case was deemed positive on March 12 in a Navy reservist who had traveled to Italy, an early coronavirus hot spot.





On March 13, then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and banned some international travel to the United States.

Gov. Janet Mills, like governors in many other states, soon declared a state of emergency, an order that has been renewed every month since. The governor then began placing restrictions on businesses, schools and public gatherings. Americans hoarded toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Online ordering and delivery of groceries and even drinks became the norm. Students — in colleges and K-12 schools — began learning remotely from home.

We were told to stay at least 6-feet away from one another and to avoid crowds, especially indoors. Soon wearing masks was also required.

As the number of COVID-19 cases climbed, hospitals became overwhelmed. Testing sites were quickly created and staffed.

Faced with increasing restrictions, many businesses closed their doors — some temporarily, many for good — putting millions of Americans out of work.

Congress quickly acted, passing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act, the first of many relief measures that included emergency funding for businesses, unemployed Americans, schools, testing and the development of a coronavirus vaccine, which was miraculously sped along with inoculations created in less than a year.

In the early spring of 2020, many of us thought the virus and the restrictions that came with it would last for a few weeks, maybe a few months. As we mark the first anniversary of the beginnings of the pandemic here, it is clear that there were many misunderstandings about the virus and its severity. These, coupled with a mishandling of the nation’s response by the Trump administration and a resistance among a minority of people to following government requirements and guidance, worsened the consequences of the pandemic.

We mourn the more than 530,000 Americans who have died of COVID, the most in any country and a fifth of the world’s total. This tragic tally includes 723 Mainers.

We despair for the careers and educations that were derailed, for the milestone events that were upended and for the opportunities and dreams that can never be reclaimed.

“While it was different for everyone, we all lost something, a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice, a year filled with the loss of life and the loss of living for all of us. But in the loss, we saw how much there was to gain in appreciation, respect and gratitude. Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do,” President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation on Thursday.

Thankfully, there is light as the number of new cases and deaths are generally trending downward, as nearly 100 million vaccines have been administered in the U.S. and about a quarter of Mainers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with a record 17,561 doses reported on Thursday. Even as restrictions are being eased, there are troubling signs that COVID-19 is far from vanquished and that continued vigilance is required.

“This pandemic is hard, many people are tired and frustrated. I understand that,” Mills said in a video address marking the first anniversary of COVID in Maine. “But we are turning the corner with courage, patience and compassion and good medical science on our side. And it is because of you, the Maine people, because of your continued hope and perseverance, that we are winning this war against COVID-19.”

“Today, let us pay tribute to those we have lost and let us rededicate ourselves to protecting our health, to protecting the health of our loved ones and our neighbors, and the health of fellow citizens,” she added. “We will prevail and we will emerge a stronger people and a stronger state.

“Just keep the faith and stay safe. We’ll get through this together.”