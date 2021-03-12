A Bangor man charged with stabbing a man to death outside a Bangor nightclub in February 2020 pleaded not guilty to murder during his arraignment Friday.

Rayshaun Moore was indicted on a murder charge in the killing of Demetrius Snow, 25, of Bangor last July. Snow died of stab wounds he received in the early morning of Feb. 1, 2020, in the parking lot of Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor. First responders took Snow to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died.

Snow was killed less than 10 hours after Moore was released from jail on personal recognizance bail on misdemeanor assault charges and warrants for unpaid fines. Those assault charges came after he was allegedly involved in a fight a few days earlier, on Jan. 29, with a couple who lived on Harlow Street, Bangor police said.





In February 2020, Superior Court Justice William Anderson ordered Moore held without bail.

Moore participated in his arraignment Friday over a video call in an orange jumpsuit and olive facemask.

Moore’s attorney, Hunter Tzovarras, asked that a transcript of the grand jury indictment be revealed to the defense, arguing that it was necessary for the defense to be aware of witness testimony.

“We need to know what people said happened, what evidence there is, so that we can fully prepare for trial,” said Tzovarras, who appeared over Zoom.

Anderson asked Tzovarras if there was a “particularized need” for the transcript, arguing that defense attorneys in all cases could ask for a grand jury transcript. Tzovarras said the seriousness of the charge and the fact that the case was going to trial made it necessary. He also said witness names could be redacted if there were privacy concerns.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue disagreed, saying there was no such need and that grand jury indictments were not necessary for discovery in a trial.

Anderson said he would decide the matter by early next week after thinking about it and examining judicial precedent.