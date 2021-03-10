This story will be updated.

Another 195 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,354. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,323 on Tuesday.





No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 723.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 46,254, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 46,059 on Tuesday.

Of those, 36,102 have been confirmed positive, while 10,152 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 1.46 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 345.59.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 167,3, up from 161.4 a day ago, down from 171.3 a week ago and down from 234.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,583 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 11.83 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,930), Aroostook (1,298), Cumberland (13,014), Franklin (924), Hancock (950), Kennebec (3,791), Knox (680), Lincoln (597), Oxford (2,291), Penobscot (4,101), Piscataquis (339), Sagadahoc (903), Somerset (1,274), Waldo (619), Washington (729) and York (9,814) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 9,072 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 283,688 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 162,538 have received two doses.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,096,450 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 527,705 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.