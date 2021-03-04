Maine has dramatically expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility in the last week, allowing shots for people 60 and older and teachers, school staff and childcare workers regardless of age.

The updates to the state’s vaccination plan from Gov. Janet Mills are leading to somewhat of a bifurcation in a distribution system that now boasts more than 150 locations. The state has asked health providers to largely handle older Mainers and retail pharmacies to prioritize the newly eligible school and childcare workers.

