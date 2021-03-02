This story will be updated.

Another 182 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, health officials said Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,176. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,085 on Monday.





No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 703.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 44,944, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 44,762 on Monday.

Of those, 35,311 have been confirmed positive, while 9,633 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 1.36 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 335.80.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 174.6, up from 168.3 a day ago, up from 139.3 a week ago and down from 321.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,536 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 11.48 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,842), Aroostook (1,284), Cumberland (12,620), Franklin (907), Hancock (911), Kennebec (3,659), Knox (653), Lincoln (583), Oxford (2,232), Penobscot (3,945), Piscataquis (293), Sagadahoc (887), Somerset (1,247), Waldo (590), Washington (723) and York (9,567) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 3,079 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 231,353 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 124,457 have received two doses.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,664,604 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 514,660 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.