Another Mainer has died as health officials on Sunday reported 142 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,105. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,073 on Saturday.





A man in his 50s from Oxford County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 703.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 44,634, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 44,492 on Saturday.

Of those, 35,158 have been confirmed positive, while 9,476 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 1.06 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 333.49.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 164.4, up from 162.9 a day ago, up from 139 a week ago and down from 402.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,527 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 72 are currently hospitalized, with 24 in critical care and eight on a ventilator. Out of 391 critical care beds, 119 are currently available. Meanwhile, 253 out of 319 ventilators are available. Currently, 446 alternative ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 11.41 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,809), Aroostook (1,273), Cumberland (12,521), Franklin (902), Hancock (908), Kennebec (3,627), Knox (644), Lincoln (582), Oxford (2,210), Penobscot (3,919), Piscataquis (281), Sagadahoc (886), Somerset (1,242), Waldo (586), Washington (723) and York (9,521) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 4,618 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Sunday, 227,023 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 119,835 have received two doses.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,561,078 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 512,276 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

