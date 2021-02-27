This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported 197 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,073. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,036 on Friday.





An Oxford County resident succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 702.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 44,492, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 44,295 on Friday.

Of those, 35,058 have been confirmed positive, while 9,434 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.47 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 332.43.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 162.9, up from 155.4 a day ago, up from 137.4 a week ago and down from 458.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,525 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about these hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 11.39 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,795), Aroostook (1,270), Cumberland (12,484), Franklin (899), Hancock (902), Kennebec (3,622), Knox (638), Lincoln (579), Oxford (2,201), Penobscot (3,899), Piscataquis (276), Sagadahoc (884), Somerset (1,239), Waldo (582), Washington (721) and York (9,501) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,486,984 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 510,467 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.