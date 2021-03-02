Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits to low 20s from north to south, with strong winds creating a harsh chill and mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest of the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 128 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide stands at 703. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine will get more than 55,000 new vaccines this week as the federal government distributes the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, increasing the total number of vaccines sent here since mid-December by more than 20 percent in just one shipment.
Maine has more than 120 COVID-19 vaccine sites. Here’s how to get an appointment.
After high interest in vaccines led to clogged phone lines and website slowdowns when Maine rolled out the vaccine to those aged 70 and up, the additional sites — and increased supply — should help Maine meet some of the new demand.
PLUS: Why you still can’t visit unmasked, even if you’re fully vaccinated
Northern Light says virtual waiting room for vaccine signups gave ‘bogus’ wait times
Northern Light Health apologized on Monday after several people were booted from its vaccine registration portal and saw long wait times as the hospital network began taking appointments for people 60 and older.
Maine’s plan to get COVID-19 vaccines to teachers is vague as start date approaches
The majority of Maine K-12 school employees will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in May.
Hancock County sued over inmate’s 2018 suicide at jail
The husband of a Bangor woman who died by suicide while an inmate at the Hancock County Jail in October 2018 is suing the county, saying jail staff didn’t provide her with adequate mental health services.
Fourth-generation Aroostook farmer is now the nation’s top potato lobbyist
Dominic LaJoie of Van Buren has balanced his policy work with running the farm alongside a brother, a cousin and two nephews.
Watch this bear head into its den in a cool trail camera sequence
The black bear headed back in for a nap after apparently deciding spring was still not here.
Meet the artists behind Orland’s annual changing barn mural
Drivers often slow down as they pass Merz Barn Farm along Route 15 in Orland, and not just for the sharp curve in the road.
Dogs are the stars of Penobscot Theatre’s latest production
Bangor’s Penobscot Theatre Co. has gone to the dogs and taken three of the best loved operas in the world with them.
