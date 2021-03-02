Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits to low 20s from north to south, with strong winds creating a harsh chill and mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 128 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide stands at 703. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine will get more than 55,000 new vaccines this week as the federal government distributes the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, increasing the total number of vaccines sent here since mid-December by more than 20 percent in just one shipment.





Sgt. Richard Grant of the Air National Guard helps point a patient in the right direction at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday.

After high interest in vaccines led to clogged phone lines and website slowdowns when Maine rolled out the vaccine to those aged 70 and up, the additional sites — and increased supply — should help Maine meet some of the new demand.

PLUS: Why you still can’t visit unmasked, even if you’re fully vaccinated

People wait to get into the vaccination site at Cross Insurance Center on Saturday.

Northern Light Health apologized on Monday after several people were booted from its vaccine registration portal and saw long wait times as the hospital network began taking appointments for people 60 and older.

In this Jan. 29, 2021, file photo, social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh-grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School in Poland.

The majority of Maine K-12 school employees will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in May.

The Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

The husband of a Bangor woman who died by suicide while an inmate at the Hancock County Jail in October 2018 is suing the county, saying jail staff didn’t provide her with adequate mental health services.

Dominic LaJoie shows off 1,000 pounds of LaJoie potatoes at LaJoie Growers’ headquarters in Van Buren on Friday.

Dominic LaJoie of Van Buren has balanced his policy work with running the farm alongside a brother, a cousin and two nephews.

A black bear walks down a slope toward its den in this trail camera photo.

The black bear headed back in for a nap after apparently deciding spring was still not here.

Corey Paradis and Cullen Schneider spend a few minutes discussing this year’s barn mural themes.

Drivers often slow down as they pass Merz Barn Farm along Route 15 in Orland, and not just for the sharp curve in the road.

Scenes from the Penobscot Theatre Co.’s upcoming production of the dog opera “The Barker of Seville.”

Bangor’s Penobscot Theatre Co. has gone to the dogs and taken three of the best loved operas in the world with them.

In other Maine news …

