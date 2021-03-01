This story will be updated.

Another 128 coronavirus cases have been reported across Maine, health officials said Monday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 703.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 44,762, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 44,634 on Sunday.

Of those, 35,230 have been confirmed positive, while 9,532 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,529 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,826), Aroostook (1,278), Cumberland (12,563), Franklin (904), Hancock (911), Kennebec (3,640), Knox (652), Lincoln (583), Oxford (2,220), Penobscot (3,926), Piscataquis (286), Sagadahoc (887), Somerset (1,242), Waldo (587), Washington (723) and York (9,534) counties.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,605,937 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 513,092 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.