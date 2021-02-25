It happens (nearly) every time. A reader will send in a cool picture of a certain kind of animal (moose, bear, chupacabra, mountain lion), and a flood of photos of the same animal will show up.

Today, that means it’s time to talk about fishers again.

Rose Clowes of Sidney checked in this morning, responding to a fisher photo published this week, to share a pretty cool shot of her own.





“My husband and I were surprised to see this photo, as we have never noticed fishers in our area before; and also a little shocked that it was strolling around during the middle of the day,” Clowes said. “I had noticed some animal prints I couldn’t readily identify a few days prior while I was snowshoeing; now I know what they were!”

The photo was great, but I was a bit confused, so I emailed Clowes to find out what the pink object sitting on the milk crate was.

I had a suspicion, having perused the “gourmet” aisle at a local store while Christmas shopping. Turns out, I was correct in my assumption.

“The pink object is Himalayan salt,” she said. “We were trying to attract deer, but so far the only interested parties have been squirrels. It’s kind of funny to see the squirrels licking the salt on the trail cam pics.”

The fisher, apparently concerned about its blood pressure and other potential health woes, wasn’t interested in the salt.

I’ll bet the wily predator wouldn’t have turned down one of those pre-salted squirrels, though.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.