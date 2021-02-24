One of the pleasant surprises that has come along with our ongoing trail camera feature is the chance to see so many cool photos of fishers.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says fishers “tend to be shy and elusive animals and are rarely seen,” and I’ll vouch for that characterization: I’ve never seen one in the wild.

But we’ve seen plenty via this series including a healthy-looking critter named “Eddie” that was photographed during a daytime jaunt in Hermon.





Today’s fisher pic was sent in by Arthur Mason of Shelburne, New Hampshire. The animal was photographed as it clung to a tree in Mason’s backyard.

That’s a pretty standard pose for fishers, apparently. The DIF&W’s fact sheet on the species says fishers have five toes with retractable claws, which makes them excellent climbers and hunters.

Want more fisher facts? “Generally, male fishers are about 20 percent longer than females and weigh nearly twice as much. For both males and females, adults (greater than one year of age) are larger than juveniles (less than one year of age) when captured in the fall,” the DIF&W fact sheet said. “The average male fisher is 10 pounds, but some exceptionally large individuals may exceed 20 pounds. The fur of the female fisher is usually darker and silkier than the fur of males. In older males, the fur may be coarse and grizzled.”

As to that last fact, I feel your pain, fishers. Just call me coarse and grizzled.

Unfortunately, we haven’t had anybody send in a daytime trail camera video of a fisher, so I’ve got my fingers crossed on that front. Am I being greedy? Sure. But who knows? Maybe that video will be in my email in-box tomorrow. Keep ’em coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.