The fisher that was photographed on an 11-year-old’s New Hampshire trail camera was quite popular among Bangor Daily News readers last week. Today, we’re bringing you another reader-submitted fisher pic that the photographer thinks is worth sharing.

“I enjoyed the fisher photo that you recently published. Like the dozens of fisher photos I have obtained over the years, I noted that it was a nighttime photo,” Ed from Hermon said. “Years ago I named ‘my’ fisher ‘Eddie The Fisher.’ I suppose you would have to be of a certain age to understand the pun in his name.”

For the record, I’m not of that certain age, but did the research for you: Eddie Fisher was a popular singer in the early 1950s who was also famous for marriages to Debbie Reynolds, Elizabeth Taylor and three other women.





“Over the years Eddie has provided numerous photos of him during the day and night, but he is usually far away, moving, or otherwise not a very impressive looking animal,” Ed said. “Eddie is a regular visitor here. A few months ago my wife saw him rummaging for food on the top of the compost bin in our backyard in the middle of the day.

“Attached is a closeup photo of Eddie that I obtained a few years ago. Up close and personal, he is quite an impressive animal. A year or two ago I had a couple of blurry photos of a female fisher and two or three little ones trailing behind her, so I know that Eddie is not a lone fisher,” he said. “Judging by the fisher tracks I see in my woodlot, and how often my trail cameras provide fisher photos, is it possible Eddie had five wives like his namesake?”

Could be, Ed. Could be.

Thanks for the great photo, and keep ’em coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.