A 6-year-old boy fell 15 feet when he slipped from a chairlift at Saddleback Mountain on Friday.

The boy was riding the South Branch Quad, which services the beginners’ area at the ski resort in Sandy River Plantation, with his parents about 3 p.m. when he fell from the chairlift, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

He was not injured in the fall.





Douglas Tulin, the ski area’s marketing director, told the newspaper that the fall was not the result of a malfunction, but an “overeager” child. The state has been informed about the fall.

Saddleback Mountain reopened in December after a five-year closure.

This is the second fall involving a child at a Maine ski resort this month. An 8-year-old girl plunged 20 to 25 feet from a chairlift at Sugarloaf Mountain. People below the chairlift used a catch mat to break her fall, but she was airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where she was treated for injuries and released the following week.