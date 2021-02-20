One man’s bird bath can (apparently) make a fantastic dinner table for a hungry deer. At least that’s what Ed Baum of Hermon has learned recently.

Baum, who sent in the great photo of Eddie (the Fisher) a couple weeks ago, reached out to share a great video of an opportunistic deer that has been stopping by his house.

“Since we built our retirement home on the edge of the woods several years ago we’ve seen a lot of strange, interesting and amazing sights involving various birds and animals,” Baum said. “In our backyard we’ve seen them all – deer, bears, coyotes, foxes, Eddie, flying squirrels, turkeys, grouse, the state bird of Georgia. I could go on forever with stories, thousands of photos, and hundreds of videos.”





Before we go any further, the answer is “brown thrasher.” (I know you were wondering what the state bird of Georgia was, so I had to look it up).

“The latest story relates to this video I shot in my living room one day last week around 4 p.m. We have a couple of bird feeders and a birdbath next to our kitchen window, where we love bird watching,” he said. “For three seasons of the year activities in the birdbath are often as entertaining as activities on or under the feeders. During the winter months I flip the birdbath over and sprinkle a mixture of those little, round seeds that most birds do not eat on top of the birdbath for the dark eyed juncos, mourning doves and other birds that are ground feeders.”

And sometimes, other animals might stop by.

“The deer in this video is only one of three that were there. I have another video I took a couple minutes later of the three of them browsing on the crabapple tree behind the birdbath,” Baum said. “I know it’s not that unusual for deer to eat birdseed,, but it doesn’t often occur in broad daylight.”

Thanks for the video and photo, Ed. Keep ’em coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.