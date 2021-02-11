This story will be updated.

Another 175 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,604. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 3,713 on Wednesday.





No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 641. It’s the first time this month when no new deaths were reported.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 42,058, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 41,883 on Wednesday.

Of those, 33,575 have been confirmed positive, while 8,482 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 1.31 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 314.24.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 217.9, down from 235.4 a day ago, down from 298.4 a week ago and down from 520.7 a month ago. That rate has been steadily falling since Jan. 14, when it peaked at 625.6.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,464 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 10.94 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,553), Aroostook (1,213), Cumberland (11,841), Franklin (860), Hancock (835), Kennebec (3,428), Knox (599), Lincoln (528), Oxford (2,099), Penobscot (3,627), Piscataquis (238), Sagadahoc (845), Somerset (1,185), Waldo (559), Washington (685) and York (8,963) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 27,288,290 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 471,764 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.