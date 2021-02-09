As the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus first being detected in Maine nears, it could take another year to fully vaccinate a majority of the population and return to a semblance of “normal.” No class of people has been more essential to the effort than health care workers.

The workforce has been at the forefront of the pandemic because of their direct contact with sick patients. Many are now tasked with immunizing them. Maine is currently still working to vaccinate those workers and others on the front lines while also expanding shots to older Mainers.

The Bangor Daily News is looking to report on how the months-long effort is affecting public and private health care workers. Because of the sensitive nature of the request, we are willing to speak with people anonymously. If you are still in the health care field, how are you coping with the stress of working in the pandemic? If you left, what made you leave? What do you hope to see as the pandemic continues? Let us know in the survey below.