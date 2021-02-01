AUGUSTA, Maine — Democrats in the Maine Senate picked Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic as majority leader and Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick as assistant leader on Monday after a longtime senator announced he was stepping down from his leadership position.

The reshuffling of the leadership team under Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, came at a party caucus after outgoing Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, announced last week that he was stepping down from his leadership spot — but not his seat — due to work and family commitments.

Vitelli, 72, has represented Sagadahoc County and Dresden since she won the swing district in 2016. The retired workforce development specialist also held the seat after a 2013 special election, but lost it in the Republican wave year of 2014. She has served as assistant leader since Democrats took the chamber back in 2018.





Daughtry, 33, is in her first Senate term in a neighboring Democratic district based in Brunswick and Freeport. The brewery co-owner served four terms in the House of Representatives before winning the 2020 election to succeed fellow Democrat Brownie Carson. She is the co-chair of the Legislature’s education committee, a post she also served in as a House member.