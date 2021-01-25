AUGUSTA, Maine — A longtime lawmaker who has served as the No. 2 Democrat in the Maine Senate since 2017 announced Monday that he will leave his leadership position while remaining in the chamber, citing work and family demands.

Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, is entering his fourth Senate term after first being elected to the House in 2012. The 36-year-old was hired in December to be the president of Community Concepts Finance Corp., the business lending arm of a community action agency that he had been working for as a consultant to local governments and nonprofits.

He said in a Monday statement that he had planned to keep his leadership position when he stood for it again in November, but he decided to relinquish it because of his work commitment and obligations to his wife and two young boys who “need and deserve more of my time.”





“The decision to step back down from leadership has not been an easy one,” he said.

Libby sponsored a compromise bill in 2016 that banned the use of cash assistance to buy alcohol, tobacco, lottery tickets and certain other items and was signed into law by former Gov. Paul LePage. In 2013, he was part of a “Gang of 11” that proposed broadening and raising the sales tax and lowered income taxes in an unsuccessful reform effort.

Senate Democrats will pick a new majority leader at a caucus on Feb. 1. Libby will step down from his post that same day. He is barred from running for reelection in 2022 due to term limits.

Correction: Libby will be working as president of business lending arm of Community Concepts Finance Corp., the business lending arm of the Lewiston community action agency Community Concepts. An earlier version of this story was incorrect.